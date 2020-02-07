Services
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
8:30 AM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
140 Emerson St.
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Olewinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Olewinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Olewinski Obituary
Robert S. Olewinski, 58, of Carteret died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at home. Born in Kearny, he was a lifelong resident of Carteret. He was employed by Tetra Tech in Parsippany as a Chemical/Environmental Engineer for the past 30 years. Prior to that, he worked for Foster Wheeler in Morris Plains. He was a communicant of Divine Mercy Parish in Carteret. Bob travelled the world for his job and was well liked by his colleagues and friends. His job often took him to Richland, WA where he made many lifetime friends.

He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Stanley and Genevieve (Sobon) Olewinski. He is survived by his brother and sisters, Kenneth Olewinski and his wife, Ann Marie, of Edison; Nancy Snyder of Gibbsboro and Janice Olewinski of Carteret. Also survived by his niece and nephews, David Olewinski, Matthew Snyder, and Jennifer Williams and her husband, Eddie; and his great-niece and great-nephews, Morgan Snyder, Colton Williams and Landon Williams.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We will meet at 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving 9:00 AM for a 9:30 Mass at Divine Mercy Parish, 140 Emerson St., Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Inman Avenue, Colonia. Visitation will be Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or the Diabetes Assoc.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -