|
|
Robert S. Olewinski, 58, of Carteret died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at home. Born in Kearny, he was a lifelong resident of Carteret. He was employed by Tetra Tech in Parsippany as a Chemical/Environmental Engineer for the past 30 years. Prior to that, he worked for Foster Wheeler in Morris Plains. He was a communicant of Divine Mercy Parish in Carteret. Bob travelled the world for his job and was well liked by his colleagues and friends. His job often took him to Richland, WA where he made many lifetime friends.
He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Stanley and Genevieve (Sobon) Olewinski. He is survived by his brother and sisters, Kenneth Olewinski and his wife, Ann Marie, of Edison; Nancy Snyder of Gibbsboro and Janice Olewinski of Carteret. Also survived by his niece and nephews, David Olewinski, Matthew Snyder, and Jennifer Williams and her husband, Eddie; and his great-niece and great-nephews, Morgan Snyder, Colton Williams and Landon Williams.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We will meet at 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving 9:00 AM for a 9:30 Mass at Divine Mercy Parish, 140 Emerson St., Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Inman Avenue, Colonia. Visitation will be Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or the Diabetes Assoc.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020