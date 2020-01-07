|
Robert S. Polny
New Brunswick - Robert S. Polny, 77, joined his parents and beloved German shepherds in heaven on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Bob was born and raised in Elizabeth, the loving son of Nick and Marie Bonomo. He worked many years for Sonoco in Dayton, retiring in 1999.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Betty Jane (Chubbuck) Polny; his brothers and sisters-in-law - Mike and Sandy Polny and Guy and Nancy Bonomo, all of Florida; two nieces - Kada and Nicole Bonomo; and two great nieces - Riley and Gianna.
Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick. Please donate in Bob's name to the New Brunswick Fire Department First Responders or to the Popcorn Park Zoo, Forked River, Lacey Township.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020