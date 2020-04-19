|
|
Robert S. Shedlosky
Bridgewater - Robert S. Shedlosky, 87, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Shore Medical Center. Son of the late Stanley and Helen Shedlosky, Bob was born in Raritan and lived most of his life in Bridgewater. He was a graduate of Somerville High School and was a US Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Bob worked for Verizon in Edison and retired as a subway inspector. He was predeceased by his wife Ellen Shirley Shedlosky in 2013. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved children, Robert J. Shedlosky and wife, Helen, Jill Incalcaterra and husband, Frank; grandchildren, Frank and wife, Andrea Incalcaterra, Jennifer Incalcaterra, Robert and wife, Felicia Shedlosky, Michael and wife, Kelly Shedlosky and great-grandchildren, Max and Charlotte. Private entombment took place at St.Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020