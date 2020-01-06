|
Robert Sanderson
Monroe Twp. - Robert M. Sanderson, 80 years, of Monroe Twp., passed away on Monday January 6, 2020 at Centra-State Medical Center, Freehold.
He was born on Wednesday November 8, 1939 in Brooklyn, the son of the late George and the late Grace (née Deibert) Sanderson.
Robert was born in Brooklyn, NY and later lived in New Brunswick and Jamesburg. He has been a resident of Monroe Twp. since 1962. He was an employee of the Township of Monroe Public Works Department for over 40 years and retired as Superintendent in 2000. He a volunteer fireman for the Jamesburg Fire Department and served as Chief in 1978. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a founding member of the Monroe Twp. Buck Club.
He was pre-deceased by his wife, Mary Ann (Curley) Sanderson in 1998, his daughter, Laurie Bitetti in 2015, and his grandson, Robert Metroke in 2019.
He is survived by three children, Mary Ann Allen and her husband Rusty of Monroe Twp., Robin Harless and her husband Scott of Charleston, WV, and Kim Jordan and her husband Randy of Bay Minette, AL, four grandchildren, Matthew Sanderson and his wife Melissa, Andrew Bitetti, Joseph Bitetti, and Anthony Iannacone, four great grandchildren, Emma, Mackenzie, Maxwell, and Mason, one granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Metroke, and many other extended family members.
Visitation will be from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Wednesday January 8, 2020 and from 9:00am to 10:00am on Thursday January 9, 2020 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be 10:00am on Thursday at the funeral home and Interment will follow in Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to either the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, www.chop.edu, OR to Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, www.cinj.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020