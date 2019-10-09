Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:15 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Cecelia's Church,
Iselin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sinka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Rob) Sinka Jr.


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert (Rob) Sinka Jr. Obituary
Robert (Rob) Sinka, Jr.

Iselin - Robert (Rob) Sinka, Jr. passed away on October 8, 2019 at JFK Medical Hospital. He was 51 years old. Robert was born in Rahway and lived in Iselin all his life. He was an employee at St. Thomas Aquinas/ Bishop Ahr for almost 25 years. Rob especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his best friend Jay of over 45 years.

Rob was predeceased by his mother Marie Sinka and all four Grandparents. He is survived by his father Robert Sinka, Sr.; three sisters Carolyn and her husband Tom Tyrkala of N.C., Theresa Sinka of Hopelawn, and Darlene and her husband Len Pokorny of O.H.; 6 nieces and nephews Anna, Jennifer, Carrie, Thomas, Zachary and Tyler; and one Great-Nephew Justin; and many extended family.

Visitations will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00PM - 6:00PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Road, Edison, NJ 08820. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:15Am at the Funeral Home, followed by a 11:15AM Funeral Mass at St. Cecelia's Church, Iselin. Interment to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gosselin Funeral Home
Download Now