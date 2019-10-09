|
Robert (Rob) Sinka, Jr.
Iselin - Robert (Rob) Sinka, Jr. passed away on October 8, 2019 at JFK Medical Hospital. He was 51 years old. Robert was born in Rahway and lived in Iselin all his life. He was an employee at St. Thomas Aquinas/ Bishop Ahr for almost 25 years. Rob especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his best friend Jay of over 45 years.
Rob was predeceased by his mother Marie Sinka and all four Grandparents. He is survived by his father Robert Sinka, Sr.; three sisters Carolyn and her husband Tom Tyrkala of N.C., Theresa Sinka of Hopelawn, and Darlene and her husband Len Pokorny of O.H.; 6 nieces and nephews Anna, Jennifer, Carrie, Thomas, Zachary and Tyler; and one Great-Nephew Justin; and many extended family.
Visitations will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00PM - 6:00PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Road, Edison, NJ 08820. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:15Am at the Funeral Home, followed by a 11:15AM Funeral Mass at St. Cecelia's Church, Iselin. Interment to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019