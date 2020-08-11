Robert Soper
Middlesex - Robert "Bob" L. Soper departed this life on August 10, 2020 at his home at the age of 83. He was born to Lester E. Soper and Florence "Mareta" Sofield of South Plainfield, NJ. At the pass-ing of his father at an early age he took over the family businesses. He would go on to work for Boise Printing Company in Plainfield for many years. He left Boise Printing to focus more on his small businesses. He owned and operated a popular Middlesex establishment for 8 years, "Geenies Delicatssen" with his wife. He and his wife went on to partner with and buy a local establishment called "The Endzone Lounge", and stayed on for 29 years. Robert had a love of music and taught himself to play the guitar. He was known to brake out his guitar and sing at family gatherings. He built a successful and popular Wedding Band called the "Party's Four" and played countless weddings all over New Jersey for over 20 years retiring with his daughters wedding. One of his memorable times in his music career was playing for President Nixon dur-ing his campaign. Robert enjoyed boating and had many boats over the years and was most happy sitting on the back of his boat.
Upon retirement, Robert and Jean enjoyed the beach and boating at their Jersey Shore home with their family and snow birding in Stuart Florida. They also, enjoyed traveling to tropical islands. Robert and Jean moved to Middlesex from South Plainfield in 1966 where they raised their four children and began their entrepreneurial endeavors. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Soper and his step brother, John Sofield and his grand daughter Samantha Jean Soper.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean, of Middlesex, NJ. and Son, Robert (Debbe) Soper of Middlesex, NJ, daughters Linda Soper of Middlesex, NJ and daughter, Laura (John) Tiano of Palm City, Florida and son, Les Soper (Tina) of Dunellen, NJ. He also leaves eight grandchil-dren, Robbie (Becca) Soper, Gus Vega, Jak Tiano, Brandon Soper, Michael Soper, Brielle Tiano, Zack Tiano and Tyler Soper, and two great grandchildren, Brayden and Robert.
A service will be held at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6:30PM. Friends may visit the family from 4PM until the time of the ser-vice. The family has requested the donations may be made in Bob's memory to the American Cancer Society
.