Robert (Bob-Spol) Spolizino
Toms River - Bob, 69, of Toms River, formerly of Carteret, lost his courageous battle to CADASIL'S brain disease with humor and wit on May 16, 2019 at home with his loving family and Hospice.
Bob was a retired Police Officer in Carteret as well as past PBA President. He also organized the annual PBA fishing derby for many years. He retired in 2004. His earlier years were spent as a paid Carteret Firefighter and past president of Carteret Fire Co. # 2.
He was a member of the Carteret Elks 2235 and past exalted ruler. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Carey Council 1280 in Carteret. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Mike and Chickie Spolizino, and Brother Nick Spolizino. Bob is survived by his loving and caring wife, Maggie, and their two loving children, Michael Spolizino and Nicole Cackowski, her husband Mike, and Bob's two beautiful granddaughters, Jada and Juliana.
In honor of Bob, his brain is being donated to CADASIL research. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Carteret Elks 233 Roosevelt Ave. in Carteret. He leaves behind a legacy of having a good time, drinking beer, and enjoying life.
In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Cadasil Research-Wang Fund. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to Medical Development, 1000 Oakbrook Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 732-764-6777 or visit the website victors.us/bobspolizino to donate your gift.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 19, 2019