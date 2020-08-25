1/
Robert Swiderski
Robert Swiderski

Sayreville - Robert Swiderski, age 78 of Sayreville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy, he was a lifelong resident of Sayreville. Before his retirement, Robert worked for National Lead in Sayreville and most recently for NJ DOT. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Bob loved hunting, fishing, clamming and crabbing.

He is predeceased by his parents Anthony and Mary.

Surviving are his sister Annette Pawlowski, his nephew Brian Pawlowski and many cousins.

Funeral services were entrusted to the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville with a private burial at St. Stan's Cemetery.

Letters of condolence may be left by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
