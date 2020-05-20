|
|
Robert T. Dahill Jr
Waretown - Robert T. Dahill, Jr. (83) of Waretown passed away May 16, 2020 at Sunrise of Marlboro. He was born in Perth Amboy where he resided until moving to Holmdel in 1978 and most recently of Waretown. Robert was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School Class of 1955. He received his BS in Chemistry from Tufts University, MS from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and PhD from Stevens Institute of Technology. Robert worked his entire career for Givaudan Fragrance Corporation until retiring in 1996. He was a Fellow of the American Chemical Society and proud inductee of the Perth Amboy High School Hall of Fame.
He is predeceased by his wife Virginia Johnson Dahill and his son Joseph in 1964. Surviving are his son Robert and Daughter-in-law Elisa, his grandchildren Robert IV, Elizabeth, and Joseph, and his brother John Dahill of Forked River.
Private burial at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary cemetery, Fords New Jersey.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020