Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
475 Main Street
Spotswood, NJ 08884
732-251-2440
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Franklin Memorial Park
North Brunswick, NJ
Spotswood - Robert T. Kazar, 85, of Oakland Park, Florida, formerly of Spotswood, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bob was born on September 23, 1933 to Charles and Anna Kazar in New Brunswick. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Bob moved to Spotswood to raise his family with his first wife, Gladys Kazar. He worked as a Master Plumber for many years, retiring and moving to Florida with his second wife Elly Lee in 2000.

He was predeceased by his wife Gladys Kazar in 1998, and is survived by his wife Elly Lee Kazar; brother, Ernie, and sisters Eleanor, Mona, and Betty; children Robert Jr., Kenneth, Scott, Sandee, and Randy; 11 grandchildren; Cory, Tiffany, Cassandra, Travis, Jamie, Nicole, Bobby, Kimberly, Natalie, Jack, and Kenny; and great grandchildren, Greyson and Liam.

A chapel service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00 AM at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Bob's memory may be made to the Spotswood American Legion Post 253 at 50 Devoe Avenue, Spotswood, NJ 08884.

To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 21, 2019
