Robert Thomas Garrison
Old Bridge - Robert Thomas Garrison "Bobbie" passed away on June 13, 2019. Mr. G, as he was often referred to was born on January 19, 1945 to Nettie and Robert Garrison in New Brunswick, New Jersey at Middlesex General Hospital.
He is predeceased in death by his parents, Nettie and Robert Garrison, a sister, Nettie Carolyn Garrison Caffie, (Khadijah) brother Walter Grady. He is also survived by his wife of 38 years, Darla Garrison, children, Robert Diallo Garrison (Tara), AnikaThomas (Stephen), Jason English and Benjamin Garrison, a brother, Charles Covin; his grandchildren; Kyla Garrison, Robert Trey Garrison, Drew Garrison, Ericka Garrison, Marquise Tellado (Millissa), Cheyenne Garrison, Christian Thomas, Stephen Thomas, LexiEnglish, Samantha English; One great granddaughter, Amadhy LunaRose Garrison.
He was an Old Bridge resident for 38 years at the time of his passing. He died of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at home.
A memorial for Robert Garrison will be held at Old Bridge Funeral Home (Rt. 516) on Thursday, June 20th from 6 - 8:30 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 19, 2019