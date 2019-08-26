Services
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore's Catholic Church
2545 W. Pumping Station Rd.
Quakertown, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore's Catholic Church
2545 W. Pumping Station Rd
Quakertown, NJ
Robert Thomas Hendricks


1929 - 2019
Robert Thomas Hendricks Obituary
Robert Thomas Hendricks

Quakertown, PA - Robert Thomas Hendricks, 90, of Quakertown, PA, formerly of central New Jersey, died Wed. Aug. 21 in St Luke's Hospital, Quakertown. He was the widower of the late Carole Dorothy (Leahy) Hendricks. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, he was the son of the late George and Kathryn (McCormick) Hendricks. He was a devout Catholic, and active member of St. Isidore's RCC. He loved airplanes, antique cars, a good pun and coffee. Surviving are: his children Carole A Piszko (husband David); Michael Hendricks (wife Marcia); Mary Ellen Yager (husband Dan); & Paul Hendricks; grandchildren Matthew, Tony, Caitlin, Mark, Garrett & Ryan; great-grandson Romeo Jose; brothers Richard (wife Mary Ann) and James Hendricks; & sister Kathryn Sanservino. He was predeceased by a son Robert T., Jr and granddaughter Carissa, as well as brothers George, Jack and David Hendricks, & sister Peggy Sabo. A Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Wed. Aug. 28 at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown with a calling hour preceding from 9 - 10 am. There will be additional calling hours from 7 - 9 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA following the mass. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Phoebe Richland HCC for their care, support and love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Phoebe Richland Community Life 108 S. Main St. Richlandtown, PA 18955. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 26, 2019
