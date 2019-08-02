|
Robert Thomas Rossiter
Jersey City - Robert Thomas Rossiter was born on June 4, 1965 in Jersey City, NJ. After graduating from Union Catholic High School, he attended St. Peter's University in Jersey City. He was a considerable car enthusiast, which propelled him in a career in the automotive industry. After 20+ years at Chevrolet/Saturn of Morristown/Denville /Livingston, he continued his career with CBerman Associates as Executive Vice President. Robert loved sports and was a loyal fan of the NY Yankees, NJ Devils, NY Jets and FC Liverpool. His favorite place to be, however, was at the sideline of any soccer field, baseball field, or track, watching his beloved children. He never missed a game, cheering from the sidelines. He was their biggest fan. Robert's biggest passion was his family. He loved his family more than anything. He was a constant presence in their lives, driving them to school every morning, attending every event no matter what time. He loved to plan trips, vacations and little surprises. If he had to travel, he kept in constant contact, sending a video or photos of his day. He was never truly away from his family. Robert loved his Mother, Sister and his Brother in Law as well as his niece and nephew. He visited often and spoke to them daily. He extended this passion to all his friends and associates. He was available to everyone anytime, any day. What Robert also loved was to make people smile or laugh. He was always quick with a clever joke or a cute video. He always had a story to tell, or a funny anecdote. He loved talking to everyone, but was especially good at listening. He would remember minor details of each conversation and would make an effort to follow up and stay connected. His kindness had no boundaries. He would do anything for anyone, all you had to do was ask. Sometimes, even that was not necessary. Robert was a loving husband and father, a wonderful friend and hero to his children. He will truly be missed.
Robert is predeceased by his father Thomas J. Rossiter. He is survived by his mother, Alice Rossiter, his wife Patricia Peng-Rossiter, his children Matthew and Lauren, his sister Sharon Munnelly, Brother in Law Rick Munnelly, and their children Richard and Victoria.
Services will be held at The Church of Saint James, Basking Ridge. Visitation on Friday, August 2nd from 4-7pm. There will be a mass at Saint James on Saturday, August 3rd, at 10am. Funeral arrangements have been made by Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home in Basking Ridge. Please see their website at www.gcfuneralhome.com for more information and to leave a condolence in Roberts memory.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Robert Rossiter Scholarship Fund at Gill St. Bernard's School.
The Robert Rossiter Scholarship Fund is established in memory of Robert Rossiter, beloved husband to Dr. Patricia Peng, and father to Matthew '21 and Lauren '23. The Rossiter family have been members of the GSB community since 2014 and this memorial fund has been created in Robert's name to continue the family's generosity. The fund will help families in our school through need-based scholarships. Please visit www.gsbschool.org/Rossiter to make a gift.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 2, 2019