Countryside Funeral Home - Three Bridges
724 Route 202 North PO Box 431
Three Bridges, NJ 08887
(908) 782-2121
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home - Three Bridges
724 Route 202 North PO Box 431
Three Bridges, NJ 08887
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home - Three Bridges
724 Route 202 North PO Box 431
Three Bridges, NJ 08887
Robert Thomas "Bob" Shanks Obituary
Robert Thomas "Bob" Shanks

Branchburg - Robert Thomas "Bob" Shanks, 79, died on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at home.

A viewing will take place at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Monday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Monday, February 11 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jennifer Cho officiating the prayers. At the family's request, the disposition will be private. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Bob's life, please visit www.CountrysideFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 9, 2019
