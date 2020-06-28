Robert Tierney
Robert Tierney

South Amboy - Robert S. Tierney, 44, of South Amboy died on Saturday June 27, 2020 at The Venetian Care and Rehabilitation Center, South Amboy. Bobby was a life-long South Amboy resident. He was a member of the Sons of The American Legion and an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed country music and helping anyone he could when he was able, he loved to tell silly jokes and laugh and above all else he loved his family and friends immensely. He was very proud of his Irish heritage.

Son of the late Virginia Reilly Tierney he is survived by his wife Denise Bloodgood Tierney; his father William Tierney; his brothers Billy Tierney and his wife Maureen, Patrick Tierney and Brian Tierney and his wife Theresa; his brothers-in-law Billy Sunderman and Ronald Sunderman and his wife Pam and his nieces and nephews Raymond, Bryanna, Victoria and Nicholas Tierney and Billy and Christian Sunderman.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 8:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bobby may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
1
Funeral service
08:45 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
