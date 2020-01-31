Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
Resources
Robert W. Madden Sr. Obituary
Robert W. Madden, Sr.

Piscataway - Robert W. Madden, Sr. of Piscataway died unexpectedly on January 29, 2020 in Dunellen, NJ at the age of 73.

Bob is survived by his fiancée Barbara Selvereo, her sons, Michael and Justin, his son, Robert and his wife Karen Madden, their 2 children Jake & Gianna; stepchildren Diane, Denise, James and siblings Jack, Susan and Tammy - along with numerous nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.

He was predeceased in death by his parents, Harvey and Gladys, siblings Harvey, Nancy and Jennifer Kim and stepson, Edward.

Bob was a life-long resident of the Plainfield area and worked for the Dunellen DPW for the last 20 years. His most passionate hobby was attending classic car shows along with shooting billiards and playing a friendly card games with his family.

Bob has touched many lives and will be missed dearly by all that knew him.

Friends and relatives may visit the family on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Avenue, Dunellen, New Jersey. All other services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made in Bob's name to The or St. Jude's Children Hospital. www.americancancersociety.org or https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html
Published in Courier News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
