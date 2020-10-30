Robert "Robbo" W. Rajca
Clyde - Robert "Robbo" W. Rajca, age73, departed this life for his eternal journey into his Heavenly home on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Robert was born February 12, 1947 in Newark, New Jersey. He was raised in Middlesex, NJ and had later resided in Piscataway, NJ and had enjoyed retirement in Sarasota, FL and in Clyde, NC. He was the son of the late Walter Rajca the late Eleanor Henzel Rajca. Bob was indeed a handsome caring gentleman whose heart runneth over with compassion for others and his decision in life to carry on the tradition that his parents began by serving families in his community as the owner of both Piscataway Funeral Home and Middlesex Funeral Home and this was certainly a heartfelt commitment to devoting his life to always being there for people during their time of loss and sorrow and to be a healer to many broken hearts.
Robbo, as he was affectionately called by family and friends, will be remembered for his unwavering loyalty, his being a friend to everyone, his delightful sense of humor and adventure, his endless generosity, and his strong work ethic. He was indeed a man of many interests and a man who had lived life to its fullest. Cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs, and ATVs always captured his attention, and Bob was also a licensed private pilot. It also seemed that there was not any type of power tool that he was not able to operate proficiently. Bob was very artistic and photography was another one of his passions. He adored his pets and Robbo was also a true fan of country music. Bob was blessed with a strong and curious mind that was never idle and taking quiet rides through the countryside were special times that brought a great sense of peace to Robert. His love for his wife, Kathleen, was immeasurable and Bob was indeed a wonderful life partner and husband. In Kathleen's sweet words, "I love him deeply and to be without him is something I and all who love him will not live with easily. Bob is missed every day by many people and every minute by me." Robert held a strong faith and his wholehearted belief in Jesus Christ was evident to all blessed to know him.
We have lost a man that truly cared about others. Robert was an example for us to follow. He is the friend we all would want to have or hope to be. He has touched the lives of countless people and his memory will be cherished by everyone who had the good fortune to have had Robbo in their lives. In his memory, let us reach out to help someone in need or simply perform a small random act of kindness. Robert would be pleased.
Surviving are his loving wife and best friend, Kathleen McWilliams Rajca; his sister, Debra Wasyl of Pennsylvania; his brothers, Richard Rajca of New York City, NY, and John "Jack" Rajca of Colorado; his nephews, Alexander Wasyl, and Michael Wasyl; his aunt, Arlene Smith; and many beloved cousins and friends. He is also survived by his precious Maltese of 16-1/2 years, Q-Tip.
A memorial service to honor and remember the life of Mr. Rajca will be planned for a future date.
