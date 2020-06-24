Robert W. Solliday
Middlesex - Robert William Solliday, 77, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington, coincidently the closest hospital in our area located by a former racetrack site. Born in Plainfield to the late Robert and Eleanor (Latzko) Solliday, he was a lifelong resident of the borough and was known by many as Super Sol.
An honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, Super Sol faithfully served his Country during the Vietnam War. He often said he hated the fact he was drafted, but proud of his time protecting his country. A self-employed mechanic, Super Sol worked throughout the town of Middlesex and on cars at all the racetracks in the area. He also worked at the CAM2 A-1 Auto Parts, formerly in Middlesex.
Anything to do with automotive, racing or speed, Super Sol loved it. He specifically enjoyed racing - whether it was racing, watching, going or in some capacity participating, he would always find a way to make it to the track or garage. He was an avid subscriber of "Area Auto Magazine" and loved to read it cover to cover.
Predeceased by two sisters; Bob leaves behind his loving and devoted wife Helen, his friendly male cat, Poncho, several nieces and nephews and by everyone whose path he has crossed, especially in the auto racing world.
On Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 6:00 pm, family and friends are invited to join the family at their residence, 111 Zoar Place in Middlesex for military honors.
To send condolences to the Solliday family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.