Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Robert Walsh McCrone

Robert Walsh McCrone Obituary
Robert Walsh McCrone

Monroe Twp. - Robert Walsh McCrone, 81 of Monroe Twp. died Saturday December 7th at the Cranbury Center, Monroe Twp.

He was born in Jersey City on Oct. 13, 1938 to the late George and Catherine (Walsh) McCrone. He lived there as a boy and then Cliffwood Beach as a teenager, attending Sayreville High School. Mr. McCrone joined the US Navy in 1956 and served for three years; first on the USS Iowa and then on the USS Galveston.

Mr. McCrone was employed as a crane operator for the Phelps Dodge Co. for 10 years. He then was employed by the Chicken Holiday company building stores in New Jersey and several surrounding states.

He became an owner of several Chicken Holiday stores in Central Jersey including in East Brunswick, Edison, Franklin, Matawan, South River and Spotswood.

He was a resident of Monroe Township for 59 years.

Mr. McCrone was predeceased by his two brothers George and James.

Married for 61 years, he is survived by the love of his life Wendy (Wojciechowicz) McCrone, his adoring and ever supportive family: his two daughters Marlene Wotherspoon and her husband Thomas of Ft. Myers, FL and Suzanne Smith and her husband William of Monroe Twp., his son Danny and his wife Judith Daley McCrone of Sayreville, and his two cherished granddaughters Grace and Louise McCrone. Also his brother Richard McCrone of Perth Amboy

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home, Jamesburg.

To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
