1/1
Robert Wang
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Wang

East Brunswick - Robert Wang, 80, of East Brunswick passed away unexpectedly due to an intracranial hemorrhage on November 17, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey with his family at his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is deeply missed. Robert was born in Tainan, Taiwan in 1940 and graduated from National Taiwan University in 1965. He married his wife Linda in 1972 and immigrated to the United States in 1983 with Linda and their three young daughters. Robert settled with his family in East Brunswick, New Jersey in 1984, where he had been a longtime resident for over 35 years. Robert delighted in staying current on the daily news. He was an avid reader and passed along his love of books to his daughters. Robert enjoyed his daily rigorous walks that would take him through the many neighborhoods and parks of East Brunswick. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Linda, and daughters, Kim Wang, Amy Wang, Stacy Wang Baird, MD and her husband Michael Baird, as well as his grandsons, Finley Baird and Wesley Baird. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 21st at 9:00am at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, New Jersey. A prayer service will begin at 10:30am followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park, 840 Cranbury South River Road, Jamesburg, New Jersey.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Burial Park
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Burial
Holy Cross Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rezem Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved