East Brunswick - Robert Wang, 80, of East Brunswick passed away unexpectedly due to an intracranial hemorrhage on November 17, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey with his family at his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is deeply missed. Robert was born in Tainan, Taiwan in 1940 and graduated from National Taiwan University in 1965. He married his wife Linda in 1972 and immigrated to the United States in 1983 with Linda and their three young daughters. Robert settled with his family in East Brunswick, New Jersey in 1984, where he had been a longtime resident for over 35 years. Robert delighted in staying current on the daily news. He was an avid reader and passed along his love of books to his daughters. Robert enjoyed his daily rigorous walks that would take him through the many neighborhoods and parks of East Brunswick. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Linda, and daughters, Kim Wang, Amy Wang, Stacy Wang Baird, MD and her husband Michael Baird, as well as his grandsons, Finley Baird and Wesley Baird. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 21st at 9:00am at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, New Jersey. A prayer service will begin at 10:30am followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park, 840 Cranbury South River Road, Jamesburg, New Jersey.









