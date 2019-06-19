Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
South River - ROBERT WILLIAM MATTS died, surrounded by his family, on Monday, June 17, 2019, peacefully, at home. He was 86.

Born in South River, he remained a lifelong resident.

Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served from 1951 - 1955 during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Japan, Korea and Vietnam.

Prior to retiring, he worked as a machinist at the DuPont manufacturing plant, Parlin, for 38 years.

Robert was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, South River. He was also a member of Post # 214, American Legion, South River, served as a member of the South River Rescue Squad for many years, coached JFK youth baseball for eight years and taught evening classes for machinists for five years at East Brunswick Vo-Tech.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Roberts) Matts; his son Bill of Sayreville and his fiancée, Donna Stoddard; two daughters, Jill Rizco of South River and Colleen Rafter of Englishtown; his sister Joan Marie Oleniak and her husband, Joseph, of Sayreville; seven grandchildren, Shaun, Jesse, Cody, Sunny, Ryan, Melanie and Stephanie; two great grandchildren, Alexis and Emma; his son-in-law, John Rizco, and his beloved dog, Lilly Ruth.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21st, at 10:30 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by interment in Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, from 4-8 PM. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Post # 214, American Legion, South River, 264 Whitehead Ave, South River, NJ 08882.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 19, 2019
