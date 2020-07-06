1/1
Robert Zelenke
Robert Zelenke

Monroe Twp. - Robert J. Zelenke, 71, of Monroe Twp., passed away at home on Sunday surrounded by his loving family

Born in Irvington, NJ, he was a resident of Monroe Twp. for 35 years.

He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

Robert retired from Cummins Inc., where he worked as a diesel technician for over 40 years. He was also an avid gun collector who enjoyed target shooting, motorcycles, fishing and cooking for family and friends.

He was the son of the late John and Anne (Martin) Zelenke; brother of the late Donna Gawaski and father of the late Donna Warrick.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Joanne (Walko) Zelenke, his children; John Zelenke (Christina), Robert Zelenke, and Christine Zelenke, his two grandchildren: Michael and Jessica Zelenke. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Goodman (Brian) and his nephews and nieces: Brian Gawaski, Kyle Goodman, Krystyn Walko and Nicole Goodman.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11am from the David DeMarco Funeral Home, 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831.

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.

Calling hours will be Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.

As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on public life and activities, all current guidelines will be observed including the use of face coverings and social distancing.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
