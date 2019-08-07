|
|
Roberta Edmond
Somerset - Roberta Edmond, 74, of Somerset, died Fri., July 26, 2019, at home. Born in Dublin, GA. Formerly of New Brunswick and Newark. Predeceased by her parents James Zell and Adlean Edmond & Brother James Russell Edmond. Surviving are her son, Cedric E. Johnson, New Brunswick, Sister, Evelyn Edmond of Somerset, 3 grandchildren Syrita Johnson, Teisha Macon, and Aaron Cedric Edmond, great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 11am at Sharon Baptist Church, 25 Howard St., New Brunswick, the Viewing is from 9am-11am. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick. The family requests considering making a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society , P.O. Box 4527 New York, NY 10163 in her honor.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019