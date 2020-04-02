|
Roberta Oberman
Piscataway - Mrs. Roberta Oberman passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at the Parker Home in Piscataway. She was 82 years old.
Roberta was born and raised in Philadelphia. She graduated from The Girls High School in Philadelphia and earned her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania. Roberta began her teaching career in Delran but spent most of her career teaching elementary school in the Branchburg Public School system . She was a dedicated teacher and served as president of the Branchburg Federation of Teahcers, but she will mostly be remembered as loving wife, mother of twin girls, doting grandmother of five grandchildren, and friend to many.
She was predeceased by her brother, Jerry Grossman.
Mrs. Oberman is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joel Oberman of Somerset, NJ, and their children Cheryl Oberman and her husband Jerry Keselman of Warren, and Donna Merer and her husband Barry of Scotch Plains. She is also survived by her grandchildren Joshua, Allyson, Amy, Daniel and Michael.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020