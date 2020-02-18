|
Roberta P. Cornyn
Bridgewater - Roberta (Bobbie) Crane Cornyn, 80, of Bridgewater, entered into eternal life on February 16, 2020. A lifelong educator, Bobbie was a teacher and principal in the Diocese of Metuchen for many years. Her faith and family were her greatest joys, especially, her six adored grandchildren. Left to treasure her memory are her husband of 52 years, John, her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Bill Formisano, her daughter, Allison Cornyn and grandchildren Liam, Evan, Aidan, and Colin Formisano and Lucy and Kevin Cornyn. Visitation is Friday, February 21, from 4-7pm, Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday,February 22, at 9:30am at Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception School, 41 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876 for tuition assistance.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020