|
|
Roberta Reider
Edison - Roberta Reider of Edison passed away on February 9, 2020, at St Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Roberta was a devoted teacher at Washington School in Edison for 38 years leaving a lasting impression on her many students. After retirement, she enjoyed spending the winter months in Sarasota Florida.
Roberta was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mary Reider of Highland Park, NJ. She is survived by her long time companion Janet Pichette and her family; Donald Pichette, Paul and Christine Pichette, Jennifer Robicheau, and grandchildren Jessica and Jeff Lenahan, Danielle Pichette, Zachary Robicheau and "sister" Marie of CT. She also leaves cousins Susan, Scott, Judy and Anita. She will be missed by her friends at Stelton Seniors and The Red Hats.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens at the mausoleum with entombment following the service on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 10:45 am.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020