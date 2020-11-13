Robin L. Mohr
Metuchen - Robin L. Mohr "GiGi", 80, of Metuchen, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at The Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Cleveland Ohio, she resided in Metuchen for over 52 years. She had also lived in Hawley PA, Hawaii and Ridgefield Park. She was a member of the Reformed Church of Metuchen.
She worked for Best Cruises in Milltown for over 25 years as an office assistant. She previously worked for Gulton Industries, Kaisers Florist, and Macy's.
Robin loved and adored animals. She rescued birds as well as fed the deer and bunnies in the area. She also loved her family dearly, and always wanted to be together. She especially enjoyed her sleepovers with her great grandson. She looked forward to her driveway wine parties with her precious neighbors. She touched the hearts of everyone she met.
She is predeceased by her husband, Arthur E. Mohr (2015).
Surviving are her children, Arthur W. Mohr and his wife Kim of Spotswood & Sharon Huff of Edison; three grandchildren Robert Huff, Daniel Mohr and Kyle Huff and one great grandson, Robert Liam Huff. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Ceasar, grand-dog Bella, and many dear close friends.
A Funeral Service will take place Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27) Metuchen (costello-runyon.com
Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-6pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Edison Animal Shelter at https://www.msbpay.com/EdisonAnimalShelter/
or 125 Municipal Blvd. Edison, NJ 08817.