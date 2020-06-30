Robin Lerner McEleney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Lerner McEleney

Bridgewater - Robin Lerner McEleney passed away peacefully Saturday morning in Los Angeles, California surrounded by her two loving sons.

Originally from Brooklyn,NY, Robin was raised in Bridgewater, NJ, attending its local schools and graduating from Bridgewater Raritan High School. From a young age, Robin displayed a true gift and passion for the arts, specifically painting and other visual mediums. After receiving her BFA in advertising and design from the Moore College of Art in Philadelphia, PA, Robin moved to Southern California to pursue a career in commercial advertising and textile design. She quickly gained recognition for her creative work with prominent clients across multiple industries, namely creating patterns and designs for surf and swimwear brand. After several years she successfully transitioned into real estate, focused on the Southern California beach communities. Robin served on the Boards of local organizations and garnered recognition for her devotion to her community.

However, her greatest accomplishment was being a loving mother to her two sons. She took an active role in her sons' baseball and acting activities as they grew up, and was well regarded for her creative ideas and artwork for these groups. Her whole world revolved around her boys, and nothing brought her more joy and happiness than spending time together as a family. Robin's passion for life, quick wit, and go-getter mentality will be carried on in the lives of her sons and the people who knew and loved her in her legacy.

Robin was preceded in death by her father Robert Lerner and husband Michael McEleney, and will be forever remembered with love by her sons Maxwell and Guy, her mother Deanna Lerner, her sister Caryn Rosenblatt, and her many friends and extended family. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved