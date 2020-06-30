Robin Lerner McEleney



Bridgewater - Robin Lerner McEleney passed away peacefully Saturday morning in Los Angeles, California surrounded by her two loving sons.



Originally from Brooklyn,NY, Robin was raised in Bridgewater, NJ, attending its local schools and graduating from Bridgewater Raritan High School. From a young age, Robin displayed a true gift and passion for the arts, specifically painting and other visual mediums. After receiving her BFA in advertising and design from the Moore College of Art in Philadelphia, PA, Robin moved to Southern California to pursue a career in commercial advertising and textile design. She quickly gained recognition for her creative work with prominent clients across multiple industries, namely creating patterns and designs for surf and swimwear brand. After several years she successfully transitioned into real estate, focused on the Southern California beach communities. Robin served on the Boards of local organizations and garnered recognition for her devotion to her community.



However, her greatest accomplishment was being a loving mother to her two sons. She took an active role in her sons' baseball and acting activities as they grew up, and was well regarded for her creative ideas and artwork for these groups. Her whole world revolved around her boys, and nothing brought her more joy and happiness than spending time together as a family. Robin's passion for life, quick wit, and go-getter mentality will be carried on in the lives of her sons and the people who knew and loved her in her legacy.



Robin was preceded in death by her father Robert Lerner and husband Michael McEleney, and will be forever remembered with love by her sons Maxwell and Guy, her mother Deanna Lerner, her sister Caryn Rosenblatt, and her many friends and extended family. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.









