Rocco Gallico
Woodbridge - Rocco Gallico, 95 of Woodbridge passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home.
Born in Pennsylvania, Rocco was a resident of Woodbridge for 67 years and was employed as a chemical operator with Honeywell before retiring. Mr. Gallico was a devoted member of St. Spiridon Russian Orthodox Church in Perth Amboy and enjoyed volunteering as a handyman around town; helping his neighbors and friends. Rocco was devoted to her family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Surviving are his loving wife of 69 years, Olga Gallico; children, Susan Sandor and her husband Mike, Joseph Gallico and his wife Jill, Michael Gallico and his wife Amy, Paul Gallico and his fiancé Tracy; twelve grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, two sisters, Rose Moran and Ann Godino as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will take place in St. Spiridon Cemetery in Perth Amboy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rocco may be made to St. Spiridon Russian Orthodox Church, 649 Elizabeth Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2020