Rocco J. Longo
Duxbury, MA - Rocco J. Longo of Duxbury, MA, 67, passed away surrounded by his family on July 7, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was born on February 10, 1952. He grew up in Bound Brook, NJ where he attended Bound Brook High School, class of 1970. He attended Salem College in Salem, West Virginia where he studied political science. He earned his master's degree at West Virginia University.
Rocco retired in January 2019; however, he continued working in local government serving as interim town manager of East Bridgewater, MA and teaching at Suffolk University. Prior to his retirement, he held the position of town manager in Duxbury, Marshfield, and Billerica, MA. He also served as president of the Massachusetts Municipal Managers' Association.
Rocco was highly respected by coworkers and colleagues. He will be remembered by his family as fun loving, goofy, & caring.
He was predeceased by his parents, Rose & Philip Longo of Bound Brook, NJ and his sister-in-law, Jill Parker of New Kensington, PA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Colleen Parker Longo, and sons Parker Joseph and Tyler. He is also survived by his sisters MaryAnne (John) Griguoli of Bound Brook, NJ, and Angel Longo of Whitehouse Station, NJ, nieces Lisa (Peter) Richter of Middlesex, NJ, Christina (James) Pemberton of Middlesex, NJ, Hope (fiance, Mike) & Allison Brembt of Whitehouse Station, NJ, and brother-in-law Kip (Carol) Parker of Vandergrift, PA as well as many friends.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Rocco's name to the .
Cremation was held privately. Memorial services will be held in both MA and NJ.
On Saturday, July 27, we will be remembering and honoring Rocco at the Marshfield High School Auditorium in Marshfield, MA at 9am.
On, Saturday, August 3, at Venue 518 in Bound Brook at 1pm there will be a celebration of Rocco's life for sharing stories and memories. Please email MaryAnne at [email protected] or Lisa at [email protected] if you plan to attend.
Published in Courier News on July 17, 2019