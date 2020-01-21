|
Rocco Natalicchio
Toms River - Rocco Natallichio, 86, of Toms River passed away on January 18, 2020 . He was a devoted husband, loving father, beaming grandfather, doting great-grandfather, loyal friend, expert electrician, successful businessman, US Navy 3rd Class Petty Officer, skilled coach, proud Italian, history buff, avid traveler, fan of the Mets, Giants, and horse racing, and appreciator of good food and fine wine. Rocco Natalicchio lived a rich life. To know Rocco was to know an extraordinary man who was humble, authentic, generous, caring, funny, wise, a lover of life, a man of faith with solid values, and everyone's best friend.
Ever quick with a joke and a great story to share, Rocco, was a joy to be around. Born on July 7, 1933, Rocco told of his early years in Brooklyn and then growing up in Jamesburg where he was a stand-out basketball and baseball player on the high school team. Afterwards, he joined the Navy and served during the Korean War where he learned to be an electrician and also pitched for his ship's baseball team. Upon returning home, Rocco met the love of his life and best friend, the lovely Ernestine, at a dance and married her a year later. They started a family in Spotswood but as it grew, moved to East Brunswick where they raised their six kids. Rocco worked for Bristol-Myers Squibb for over 25 years as an electrician. He also started and successfully ran Rocco Electric, which just celebrated its 50th year of business. Despite a ridiculously busy schedule of shift work and managing his own business, Rocco found time to coach little league baseball, taking a team of mismatched, average players all the way to division champions. Rocco retired early and he and Ernestine traveled extensively across the world by boat, plane, and car. He eventually settled in Toms River where he and Ernestine enjoyed big family parties and any reason to spend time with their children and grandchildren.
Rocco joined his father Angelo, mother Theresa, brother Joseph, and many cousins and friends who predeceased him when he entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on January 18, 2020. Rocco's memory will be cherished by his beautiful bride of nearly 64 years, Ernestine, children Theresa and husband William, Geriann and husband Rick, Angela and husband Mike, Rocco and wife Carri, Stefanie and husband Michael, and Paul and wife Patti, grandchildren Alexander, Steven, Ricky and fiance Jules, Cassidy, Mike, Jessica and husband Albert, Rocco and wife Erica, Cortney, Alexa, Jennie, and Nathan, and great-grandchildren Maddie and Lily.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 am on Friday January 24, 2020 at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church 130 St. Maximilian Lane Toms River, NJ 08757. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery 350 Provinceline Road Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020