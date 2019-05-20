Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
600 Rahway Avenue
Woodbridge , NJ
View Map
Rogelio Puente Obituary
Rogelio Puente

Winslow - Rogelio Puente, 93, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019.

He served proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a talented craftsman and home builder in central New Jersey. He served diligently as the President of the Spanish Club in Carteret, New Jersey for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine. He was the loving father of Valentina Dorgai and Roger Puente. He was the proud grandfather of Jessica Dorgai, Stephanie Minnich, Meredith Puente and the great grandfather of Joshua Paul Minnich.

Family and friends can pay their respects from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Gerity and Chubenko Funeral Home, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ. A Church Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 600 Rahway Avenue, Woodbridge NJ. A burial will follow the service in the Rosedale Cemetery, 350 East Linden Avenue, Linden, NJ 07036.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 20, 2019
