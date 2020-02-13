|
|
Roger Adams
Whitehouse Station NJ - Roger M. Adams, age 84, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township NJ after a brief illness. He has resided in Whitehouse Station NJ for many years.
Born March 5, 1935 in Summit NJ, Roger was the son of the late Kenneth and Ruby (Hopkins) Adams.
After graduating from high school, Roger began work in the tool and dye industry. He graduated from the Newark College of Engineering (now NJIT), and began an apprenticeship with Roscoe's Machine in Garwood NJ, and then worked for many years at the former Delmac's Machine in Mountainside NJ. Roger eventually retired at the age of 67 from Bihler of America in Readington Township NJ, where he worked in Research & Development.
Roger was very proud of work that he completed for the NASA space programs during the Apollo missions, where he helped develop many new technologies at that time. For many years, he raised Black Angus cattle at his farm in Whitehouse Station.
Roger had a love of the water and spending time fishing with friends and family. Affectionately known as "Cowboy" to many, in his younger days, Roger calf-roped in Cowtown NJ. More recently, he enjoyed playing many games of Mexican Train (dominoes) with his wife, Shirley and her sister, Susan, after attending church services.
Surviving are Roger's wife of 56 years, Shirley (Angelo) Adams, his two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Amy Adams of Morristown NJ, and Richard and Sherry Adams of Fort Pierce FL, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Robert DiSalvio will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Amwell Church of the Brethren, 40 Sandbrook-Headquarters Road, Stockton NJ 08559. Viewing will be Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Following the funeral service, all will be invited to join with Shirley and Roger's family for food and fellowship until leaving for the interment in Fairview Cemetery, 1100 E Broad St, Westfield, NJ 07090. Burial is scheduled for 2:15 PM at the cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street in Flemington NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roger's name may be made to the Amwell Church of the Brethren, 40 Sandbrook Headquarters Road, Stockton, NJ 08559.
For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.holcombefisher.com.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020