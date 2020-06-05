Roger D. Tkoch
Spotswood - Roger D. Tkoch, 69, of Spotswood passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Jersey City Medical Center.
Born in Somerville, Roger lived in Sayreville before settling in Spotswood in 2016. He bravely served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. He worked in the maintenance department for the Spotswood Board of Education for many years prior to his retirement in 2011. In his spare time, Roger enjoyed working in his garden and spending time with his beloved German Shepherds.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Tkoch and his brother Ronald. He is survived by his long time companion, Gail Meldrim of East Brunswick; siblings Gloria Twiford and Robert Tkoch; his Goddaughter Ashley Dale and her husband Timothy of Matawan, and many friends who will miss him dearly.
Due to the current covid pandemic, all services were private under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.