Roger D. Tkoch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger D. Tkoch

Spotswood - Roger D. Tkoch, 69, of Spotswood passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Jersey City Medical Center.

Born in Somerville, Roger lived in Sayreville before settling in Spotswood in 2016. He bravely served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. He worked in the maintenance department for the Spotswood Board of Education for many years prior to his retirement in 2011. In his spare time, Roger enjoyed working in his garden and spending time with his beloved German Shepherds.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Tkoch and his brother Ronald. He is survived by his long time companion, Gail Meldrim of East Brunswick; siblings Gloria Twiford and Robert Tkoch; his Goddaughter Ashley Dale and her husband Timothy of Matawan, and many friends who will miss him dearly.

Due to the current covid pandemic, all services were private under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
475 Main Street
Spotswood, NJ 08884
732-251-2440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved