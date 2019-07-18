Services
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose of Sharon Community Church
825 West Seventh St.
Plainfield, NJ
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose of Sharon Community Church
Ewing - Roger Fennell, 77, departed this life Mon. July 15, 2019 at home. Born in Plainfield, he was a 1962 Plainfield High School graduate. He was a former member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Plainfield and was employed with General Motors Corp. Delco Division in New Brunswick before retiring.

He is predeceased by his parents Ada and Issaic Fennell, Sr.; his brother Issaic Fennell, Jr. and two sisters Thelma McGee and Jeanette Laurie.

Surviving are his wife Carrie R. Steel-Fennell; 8 daughters Tonya Johnson (Curtis), Beverly Rabey (David), Shawn Fennell-Lewis (Darrin), Michelle Fennell; Mary Green (Ted), Shavohn Armstrong (James) , Shaena and Shannon Campbell; 19 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one sister Carolyn Cabbell and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing Sat. 1pm in Rose of Sharon Community Church 825 West Seventh St., Plainfield followed by the funeral at 2pm. Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News on July 18, 2019
