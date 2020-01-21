|
|
Roger P. Wuy
Brick - Roger P. Wuy, 62, of Brick passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was born in Plainfield, raised in Carteret, and had lived in Howell before settling in Brick in 2015. Roger worked as a plumber and was a 35-year member of Local Union 9. He was a Washington Redskins fan and had a love for music. Roger played drums and sang lead vocals for the County Line Band. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Roger is predeceased by his daughter, Brittany Wuy; parents, Stephen and Julie Wuy; and brother, Ricky Wuy. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jayne Wuy of Brick; son, Roger Wuy and his wife, Jade of Brick; and many extended family members.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM with his funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, Freehold Township. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020