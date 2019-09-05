Services
Inurnment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
North Branch Cemetery
240 VanDerveer Ave
View Map
Roger VanDerveer


1949 - 2019
Roger VanDerveer Obituary
Roger VanDerveer

San Diego, CA - Roger VanDerveer 70, retired electrician (IBEW 262 & 102), formerly of Clinton Township passed away on June 29, 2019 at his home in San Diego after a 3 year battle with Glioblastoma. Roger was born April 6, 1949 and raised in North Branch, NJ. He graduated from Somerville HS in 1968. He is survived by his wife, Janet, his son Brian (Lauren) and 3 granddaughters. Roger is also survived by his brother, Richard VanDerveer, as well as numerous loving family and friends. A casual inurnment of ashes will be held on September 7 at 2:00 pm at North Branch Cemetery, 240 VanDerveer Ave. Afterwards you are invited to join family and friends to toast Roger at Stony Brook Grill in North Branch, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 5, 2019
