Rolando Jimenea Locsin
Metuchen - Rolando J. Locsin, 84, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Jaro, Iloilo City in the Philippines, May 1, 1935. He lived in Metuchen and Edison, New Jersey since 1970. He was a Civil Engineer, a graduate from Mapua Institute of Technology, Manila, Philippines BSCE - 1957 and studied at the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn and Graduate Studies in Industrial Management - 1970.
Beloved husband of Asuncion ("Sonie") C. Locsin MD. Loving father of Rosemarie (Roman) McKeon, Jo-Ann (Jeffrey) Koodish, Grace (Steven) Carrano and Stephanie (Edwin) Grospe. Cherished grandfather ("Lolo") of Sean (Felicida) and KelseyAnn McKeon; Rebecca, Zachary and Brandon Koodish; Michael II, Joseph, and Thomas-Jon Schultz, Nicholas and Julia Carrano, Jared, Nathaniel, and Sophia Grospe. Great-Lolo of Layla, Ariella, and Noella McKeon.
Loving son of Jose E. Locsin and Estrella Jimenea Locsin.
Devoted brother of Jose Jr., Ma. Teresa, Alfonso, Leo Carmelo, Ma. Cristina, Ma. Purificacion (deceased), Vicente, Artemio and Ma. Carmen.
Dear cousin of Antonio Jocson (deceased), Rodolfo Jocson MD (deceased), Oscar Jocson (deceased), Rafael Vincente Jocson MD, and their families.
Visitation is Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm.
The funeral will take place on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9:45 am, from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt 27), Metuchen, followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Cathedral, 32 Elm Ave, Metuchen 08840. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Rt. 1 North & Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge 07095.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Rolando's memory to the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, https://www.cinj.org/ and the JFK Haven Hospice and Palliative Care, https://www.jfkmc.org/services/haven-hospice/
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019