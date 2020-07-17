1/
Roman Sypniewski
Roman Sypniewski

Edison - Roman Sypniewski of Edison passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was 94 years old.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he was a longtime resident of Edison.

Mr. Sypniewski was employed with the Edison Township Department of Sanitation and Mattel Toys in South Plainfield for 30 years until retiring in 1991.

He was predeceased by his wife, Alma Sullivan Sypniewski; and two children, Michael Sypniewski and Sandee Sypniewski.

Surviving are his son Richard R. Sypniewski and his wife, Robin; and grandchildren, Samantha Sypniewski, Christopher Sypniewski, David Sypniewski and Emily Sypniewski.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
