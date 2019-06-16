|
|
Roman W. Ferencz
South Amboy - Roman W. Ferencz, 93 of South Amboy entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Roman was born in Jawornik, Poland the son of Pawel and Aniela, he emigrated when he was in his early 20's. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War and was very proud of his dedication. Roman retired from Anaconda Copperworks in the early 1970's.
Roman is survived by his daughters Roberta Emery, Kathleen Haak, her husband Nick, Helen Ferencz and Teresa Jasionowski, grandchildren Christopher Emery, his wife Betty, Gregory Emery, David Emery, Nicholaas Haak, his wife Lisa, Tammy Barcheski, Carly McNally, great grandchildren Nadia Barcheski, Collin Barcheski, Kaitlyn Haak, Brayden McNally and Liam McNally.
He is predeceased by sister Wiktoria Danczyk and his grandson Thomas Jasionowski.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Kurzawa Funeral Home 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 from 5pm to 8pm, and from 9am the following morning Wednesday before a 10am prayer service. Burial will take place following the mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin section of Sayreville. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, 132 Evergreen Road, Edison, NJ 08818 in memory Roman W. Ferencz. For any additional information, to send condolences or a tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 16, 2019