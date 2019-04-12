Services
Scarpa Funeral Home Inc
22 Craig Pl
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-2693
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Scarpa Funeral Home Inc
22 Craig Pl
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Scarpa Funeral Home Inc
22 Craig Pl
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Chippendale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A. Chippendale


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald A. Chippendale Obituary
Ronald A. Chippendale

North Plainfield - Ronald A. Chippendale (Chip/Ron) passed away at JFK Hospital on April 9 at the age of 80.

Ron was born in Plainfield, NJ on January 10, 1939. He graduated from St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick, NJ. He worked throughout his life at Bell Labs, Novell and Home Depot. He was a member of the North Plainfield Rescue Squad and also served in the US Army National Guard.

Ron is predeceased by his mother and father, Julia and Arthur Chippendale and son Scott Chippendale. Ron is survived by his loving wife Barbara (nee Veracco) of 57 ½ years. They were married in Scotch Plains, New Jersey on October 21, 1961. Ron is lovingly remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Joe Hardgrove of Fanwood, NJ. Grandchildren, Tyler and Jordan, nieces and nephews, Roberta Balcom, Cheryl Iatesta, William Baumann and Michele Stavenos.

Ron cherished his family and friends, taking long walks and sending daily messages to everyone via messenger.

The visitation will be held at Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home, 22 Craig Place, North Plainfield, NJ 07060 on Sunday, April 14 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. The funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church on Monday, April 15 at 11:00 am located on the corners of Jackson and Watchung Avenues in North Plainfield. www.scarpalasrosasfh.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now