Ronald A. Chippendale
North Plainfield - Ronald A. Chippendale (Chip/Ron) passed away at JFK Hospital on April 9 at the age of 80.
Ron was born in Plainfield, NJ on January 10, 1939. He graduated from St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick, NJ. He worked throughout his life at Bell Labs, Novell and Home Depot. He was a member of the North Plainfield Rescue Squad and also served in the US Army National Guard.
Ron is predeceased by his mother and father, Julia and Arthur Chippendale and son Scott Chippendale. Ron is survived by his loving wife Barbara (nee Veracco) of 57 ½ years. They were married in Scotch Plains, New Jersey on October 21, 1961. Ron is lovingly remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Joe Hardgrove of Fanwood, NJ. Grandchildren, Tyler and Jordan, nieces and nephews, Roberta Balcom, Cheryl Iatesta, William Baumann and Michele Stavenos.
Ron cherished his family and friends, taking long walks and sending daily messages to everyone via messenger.
The visitation will be held at Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home, 22 Craig Place, North Plainfield, NJ 07060 on Sunday, April 14 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. The funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church on Monday, April 15 at 11:00 am located on the corners of Jackson and Watchung Avenues in North Plainfield. www.scarpalasrosasfh.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 12, 2019