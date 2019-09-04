Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
South River, NJ
South River - Ronald B. Bara passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Monroe Village Health Care Center, Monroe Township. He was 82. He was born in South River and was a life-long resident.

Ronald was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, serving from 1955 until 1962. Prior to retiring in 1991, he was an installation technician with AT&T, Piscataway, having worked there for over 35 years.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Patricia (Dohn); his three sons, Ronald F. Bara, and his wife, Janice, of Monroe Township, Richard J. Bara, and his wife, Anne Fisher-Bara, of Bedminster, and Russell P. Bara, of York, PA; his daughter, Rachel A. Bara, of Helmetta; grandchildren, Matthew A. Bara, Michael J. Bara and Danielle M. Bara; sister, Maryanne Czysz and her husband, Frank, of New Tripoli, PA; one niece; two nephews; two great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 9:15 AM in The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10 AM Mass at Corpus Christi Church, South River. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, September 5th, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (www.michaeljfox.com) and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TX 38105 (www.stjude.org).
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
