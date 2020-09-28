Ronald "Burkey" Burkshot
Ron was born in 1932, the same year his father established the business that was later known as Burkshot Excavating. Ron was born, raised and spent his entire life in Sayreville where he was a member of the Championship Sayreville Football team in 1949.
Ron Served in the Army as a Radio operator in Germany during the Korean war attaining the rank of Corporal. He returned home to work for Burkshot Excavating. Upon the death of his father in 1972 He became Owner/President of Burkshot Excavating. In 1995 he decided to retire and pass the business to his son Ronald but would still go to work when extra help was needed. All in all, four generations worked for Burkshot Excavating. Ron was also a member of Operating Engineers Union Local 825.
He was a lifetime member American Legion post 211, a member of the Color Guard and served as commander in 1972. Ron was also a lifetime member VFW Post in 4699, a member of the Color Guard and served as Commander in 2008. He was a Mason in masonic lodge, South River, and a member of the St. Stans Senior Citizens Thursday Club.
Ron loved being outdoors. He and his wife first bought a camper which they parked down the shore where he would take the kids and grandkids fishing and crabbing. He then purchased a vacation home in Pennsylvania where he loved to hunt and fish, ride Snowmobiles in the winter and ATVs in the Summer. Ron eventually purchased a motor home and traveled with his wife Dolores across the US visiting 43 states. He also liked traveling outside the US where they visited 20 different countries.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Dolores. His four Children and their spouses: Loree Roser (Frank), Leslie Broznak (Steve), Lois Loy (Dave), Ronald Burkshot (Jennifer). His 11 grandchildren and spouses: Neal (Tatiana), Alyssa (Eric), Adam, Arlee (Dylan), Aubree, Dan (Allie), Catie (Nick), Arianna, Charles, Billy, and Evan and five great grandchildren Hailey, Kylie, Landon, Connor and Eliana
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin. Calling hours at The Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, Parlin will be Friday 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donation be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
.