Ronald C Alvarez
Old Bridge - Ronald Charles Alvarez, 84, of Old Bridge, NJ passed away at his residence on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Ronald was born on June 4, 1935 to Charles and Margaret Harding Alvarez in Rutherford, NJ. He was a graduate of St Mary's HS of Rutherford, NJ and Seton Hall University. After college, Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to his Honorable Discharge in 1959. Coming from Pittsburgh, PA, Ronald settled in Old Bridge, NJ 54 years ago with his wife Mary Jo. Ronald worked as an Insurance Broker for Prudential Life. He loved sports and was an avid Giants, Yankees, and Notre Dame fan. He also coached for the Sayrewoods South Little League and the Sayrewoods South Rebels football team.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son in law Joseph Murphy.
Ronald is survived by his spouse of 60 years Mary Jo Higgins Alvarez of Old Bridge, NJ; his daughter Kathleen Murphy of Old Bridge, NJ; his son Timothy Alvarez and his wife Mary of Raleigh, NC; his son Terrance Alvarez and his wife Michele of Dundee, MI; his brother Robert Alvarez and his wife Isabel of Waretown, NJ; his brother Thomas Alvarez and his wife Mary Ann of Upper Saddle River, NJ; and his six grandchildren Meghan Murphy, Joseph Murphy, Michael Murphy, Alexia Alvarez, Eric Addison and Steven Addison.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Old Bridge Funeral Home in Old Bridge, NJ.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at the St. Ambrose R.C. Church in Old Bridge, NJ.
Burial will follow at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in East Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019