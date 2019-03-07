|
Ronald C. Cyrus
Iselin - Ronald P. Cyrus, 77, of Iselin, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at the JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Perth Amboy, he had lived in Keasbey before moving to Iselin in 1972. He was a parishioner of St. Cecelia's RC Church in Iselin. He worked as a Supervisor for Witco Chemical Company in Perth Amboy. He was a member of the Elks & the Bachman's Fishing Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, & attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events.
He is predeceased by his parents, John & Mary; & 3 brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Theresa (neeSolewin); two step-children, Robin (neeGranat) Rakett of Iselin, & Scott Granat & fiancée Dorothy McGrane of Sayerville; 3 grandsons, Michael Rackett & wife Jennifer of Iselin, Keith Rakett & fiancée Lo Ly of Pemberton, & Joseph Granat & wife Kathryn of Little Falls; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Lorenzo, & Chella; & niece, Sherri Houston & husband Bill of Fords.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:30 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Avenue, Iselin, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecelia's RC Church, Iselin. Cremation will be private.
Visitation will be on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Haven Hospice, c/o JFK Medical Center, 65 James St., Edison, NJ 08818.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019