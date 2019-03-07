Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 283-0075
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecelia's RC Church
Iselin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Cyrus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald C. Cyrus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald C. Cyrus Obituary
Ronald C. Cyrus

Iselin - Ronald P. Cyrus, 77, of Iselin, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at the JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Perth Amboy, he had lived in Keasbey before moving to Iselin in 1972. He was a parishioner of St. Cecelia's RC Church in Iselin. He worked as a Supervisor for Witco Chemical Company in Perth Amboy. He was a member of the Elks & the Bachman's Fishing Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, & attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events.

He is predeceased by his parents, John & Mary; & 3 brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Theresa (neeSolewin); two step-children, Robin (neeGranat) Rakett of Iselin, & Scott Granat & fiancée Dorothy McGrane of Sayerville; 3 grandsons, Michael Rackett & wife Jennifer of Iselin, Keith Rakett & fiancée Lo Ly of Pemberton, & Joseph Granat & wife Kathryn of Little Falls; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Lorenzo, & Chella; & niece, Sherri Houston & husband Bill of Fords.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:30 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Avenue, Iselin, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecelia's RC Church, Iselin. Cremation will be private.

Visitation will be on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Haven Hospice, c/o JFK Medical Center, 65 James St., Edison, NJ 08818.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now