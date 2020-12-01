Ronald Colangelo
Bridgewater - Ronald Colangelo, 87 of Bridgewater passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Menlo Park Veteran's Memorial Home in Edison.
Born in Newark, Ronald resided most of his life and raised his family in Bridgewater and honorably served in the United States Navy. He was employed as a marketing manager with AT&T until retiring and was proud to be one of the founding members of Bridgewater Baseball, Inc. where he enjoyed coaching little league. Ronald was also an avid bowler as well as a part time instructor teaching at Somerset County Vocational School in the machine shop.
Ronald was predeceased by his wife in 2016, Sophie Colangelo as well as his son in 2017, Michael Colangelo. Surviving are his children, Ronald Colangelo, Jr. and his wife Eileen, Susan Muller and her husband Terence, Mark Colangelo and his wife Linda. Also surviving are grandchildren, Steven and Shannon Colangelo, Patrick Muller, Renee and Michael Colangelo, Jr., Larissa Moyer Nicholas Colangelo and Ryan Colangelo; great grandchildren, Emily and Henry Colangelo and brothers, Robert and William Miller.
At the request of the family, funeral services are private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge.
