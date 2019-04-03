Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald David
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald David

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald David Obituary
Ronald David

Branchburg - Ronald David, 85, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Rehab at Rivers Edge in Raritan. Son of the late Charles and Margaret David, Ron was born in Kenilworth and lived many years in Hillsborough and Branchburg. He graduated from Kenilworth High School and then enlisted in the US Navy. He worked in construction for most of his life; however, horses were his passion. Ron lived on a farm where he raised horses and cows in Hillsborough. He enjoyed attending horse auctions, pigeon racing and was an avid coon hunter. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved companion of 38 years, Kathleen Runyon of Branchburg; children, Ronald David of PA, Lynn Guehne of PA, Janet DeLuca of PA, John David of PA, Jeni Day of Ohio and Patrick David of Branchburg; brother, Brent David of FL; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 11-1 PM with prayers at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now