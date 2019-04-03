|
Ronald David
Branchburg - Ronald David, 85, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Rehab at Rivers Edge in Raritan. Son of the late Charles and Margaret David, Ron was born in Kenilworth and lived many years in Hillsborough and Branchburg. He graduated from Kenilworth High School and then enlisted in the US Navy. He worked in construction for most of his life; however, horses were his passion. Ron lived on a farm where he raised horses and cows in Hillsborough. He enjoyed attending horse auctions, pigeon racing and was an avid coon hunter. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved companion of 38 years, Kathleen Runyon of Branchburg; children, Ronald David of PA, Lynn Guehne of PA, Janet DeLuca of PA, John David of PA, Jeni Day of Ohio and Patrick David of Branchburg; brother, Brent David of FL; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 11-1 PM with prayers at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 3, 2019