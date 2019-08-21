|
Ronald E. Demarest
North Brunswick - Ronald E. Demarest of North Brunswick, NJ passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 13 with his family by his side at the age of 82.
He was the beloved husband of Alice (Keesser) Demarest of 55 years, cherished father of Timothy Demarest and wife Karen Demarest and 2 grandsons Kyle and Dylan Demarest.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 25 at 1:00 and immediately following Celebration of Life at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church. Burial will be held on Monday, August 26 at 12:15 at General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ.
Ronald was 1 of 9 siblings 5 of whom are deceased Clyde, Clifford, Roy, Harvey and Barry. Surviving brothers Kenneth and William and sister Darlene and their spouses and supporting sister-in-laws and their families. Ron leaves behind many nieces and nephews and his large church family. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Christ Memorial Lutheran Church of East Brunswick, NJ memorial fund.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019