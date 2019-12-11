|
Ronald E. Grossberndt, Sr.
Woodbridge - Ronald E. Grossberndt, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Roosevelt Care Center in Edison. He was 81 years old.
Born in Hartford, CT, he has resided in Woodbridge for 60 years.
Mr. Grossberndt was a graduate of Irvington Technical High School and was employed as a carpenter with Woodbridge Builders for 20 years and, most recently, as a security guard for Kinder-Morgan Corporation.
He was a life member of Iselin Chemical Hook and Ladder Fire Company #11, where he was currently serving as vice president; and had served as chief, commissioner and is currently president of the relief association and treasurer of the exempts.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Ruth Knego Grossberndt; children, Deborah Kish and her husband, Steven, of Woodbridge, Kevin Grossberndt and his wife, Tammy, of Flanders, Karen Hackett and her husband, Robert, of Fords and Ronald Grossberndt, Jr. of Westmoreland, NH; sister, Maryann Kubert; and grandchildren, Kelly, Melissa, Tyler, Heather and Kayla.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) in Mr. Grossberndt's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019